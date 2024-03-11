Monday 29 September 2025

Phase III win for eczema therapy for people with skin of color

11 March 2024
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced results from a Phase III study of lebrikizumab, an investigational therapy designed to treat atopic dermatitis in people with skin of color.

Data from the trial, presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), show improvement in skin clearance and itch relief.

68% of people experienced significant improvement of at least 75% in disease extent and severity (EASI-75), while 46% of people experienced at least 90% improvement (EASI-90).

