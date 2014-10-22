PhosImmune and PureMHC to collaborate on antibody-based immunotherapies for cancer

Clinical-stage oncology biotech company PhosImmune has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Pure MHC, a platform technology company specializing in disease-specific target identification for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases.
The collaboration aims to develop novel antibody-based immunotherapies designed to target cancers.
PhosImmune holds technology to identify phosphorylated peptides displayed on the surfaces of tumor cells in association with HLA molecules. The phosphopeptide tumor targets (PTTs) are derived from proteins active in malignancy and are unique to tumor cells, which makes them ideal candidates for PTT-targeting drugs that attack the tumor without damaging other tissues.
