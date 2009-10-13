Monday 29 September 2025

Phyton Biotech acquires assets of Natural Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology
13 October 2009

USA-based Phyton Biotech, an affiliate of Phyton Inc, has purchased the assets of Natural Pharmaceuticals, a US manufacturer of oncology drug active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Under the terms of the agreement, Phyton will acquire assets of NPI, which include intellectual property and patents for the production of taxane APIs, a fully-staffed cGMP manufacturing facility in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, and an API manufacturing subsidiary in Shanghai, China, Syntax Biotechnology. Phyton will be contributing sufficient capital to sustain and grow the business as well as management oversight for the new company. Other deal terms were not disclosed.

The new organization will unite Phyton affiliate, Phyton Biotech GmbH, the world's largest cGMP plant cell fermentation facility dedicated to primary taxane production with NPI's proprietary downstream synthesis of paclitaxel, docetaxel, and additional API's.

According to Phyton president, Paul Johnson, 'NPI is a well-known player in the global taxane API market. The synergies from combining both NPI and Phyton's proprietary and patented technologies were very apparent to us and will make the new organization a solid force in the taxane API market.'

Roland Franke, chief executive of NPI added that 'the fusion with NPI makes Phyton Biotech the world's only API company that can produce semi-synthetic taxanes without depending on biomass from tree plantations. The combination of plant cell fermentation and innovative manufacturing technology creates enormous capacity up front, and limitless future potential in the world-wide taxane API market.'

Near term, the company will focus on integrating NPI and Phyton from infrastructure and organizational standpoints, along with increasing the output of paclitaxel and docetaxel API's to meet the growing market demand.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze