Plot thickens as FDA chief asks for Aduhelm investigation

The controversy over the approval of Alzheimer’s med Aduhelm (aducanumab) has deepened, as the acting head of the US Food and Drug Administration called for an investigation into her agency’s own actions.

A landmark approval for Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and partner Eisai (TYO: 4523), concerns have been raised about the strength of the clinical data that lay behind the decision.

Senators in the US Congress have already called for a probe to be launched, after it became clear that the high cost of the therapy would likely have a significant impact on the public Medicare insurance fund.