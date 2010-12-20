Monday 29 September 2025

Political impact on US pharmaceutical market assessed by Espicom

Biotechnology
20 December 2010

In the USA, November saw the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, whilst the Democrats retained control of the Senate, with a reduced majority. These results will complicate Barack Obama's presidency for the remaining two years, following the approval of a major health care reform in March 2010.

The National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility & Reform published its first draft document in November 2010. Medium-term proposals affecting the health sector include paying doctors and other providers less, increasing drug rebates and strengthening the Independent Payment Advisory Board (IPAB); the latter two measures could affect the pharmaceutical industry particularly, notes a news report from Espicom Business Intelligence. The main long-term proposal affecting the health sector is to contain growth in total federal health spending to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) +1% after 2020.

The effect of the health care reform will be difficult to measure but pharmaceutical sales are expected to be boosted in the long-term. R&D investments are large but growth has slowed down. Around 85.0% of the USA's pharmaceutical requirements are domestically manufactured. A number of companies have made significant cutbacks, making reductions to sales forces.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze