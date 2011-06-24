Poniard Pharma and Allozyne sign merger deal

US drugmaker Poniard Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PARD) says it has signing of a definitive merger agreement with Allozyne, a privately held biotechnology company focused on the development of bioconjugated protein therapeutics in a share exchange deal.
The merger transaction will bring together Allozyne’s autoimmune disease product pipeline and proprietary protein engineering platform and Poniard's oncology assets, including picoplatin, a Phase III-ready chemotherapeutic agent. The combined company is expected to focus its resources on advancing the Allozyne products and platforms, and will seek a partnership for the continued development of picoplatin.
Allozyne shareholders to own 65% of shares in combined firm
