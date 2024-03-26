Poseida appoints new chief medical officer for CAR-T work

Poseida Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTX) has appointed Syed Rizvi as chief medical officer.

Dr Rizvi brings over 20 years of experience across all stages of drug development to the role, including most recently as CMO at Caribou Biosciences (Nasdaq: CRBU).

Prior to this, he held the same role at Chimeric Therapeutics, where he helped build the pipeline in part by licensing programs from universities.