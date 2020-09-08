Positive data for Spero's oral antibiotic

Spero Therapeutics has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III ADAPT-PO study of the oral antibiotic candidate tebipenem HBr.

Spero is focused on developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet medical need areas involving multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

The firm is developing tebipenem HBr for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP).