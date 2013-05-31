Positive EMA advisory opinion for Pomalidomide Celgene for multiple myeloma; expanded indication for Novartis' Lucentis and Glivec

US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) says that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for Pomalidomide Celgene (pomalidomide) in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM) in patients who have received at least two prior therapies, including both lenalidomide and bortezomib, and have demonstrated disease progression while on their last therapy.

Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved pomalidomide, under the trade named Pomalyst, for advanced multiple myeloma (The Pharma Letter February 11). Geoff Meacham, an analyst at JP Morgan quoted by Reuters, has estimated pomalidomide could generate sales of around $450 million by 2015. This compares with Celgene chief executive estimate of more than $1 billion has said he expects the drug to ultimately generate sale of more than $1 billion.

Market sector forecast to grow to $7.2 billion in 2012