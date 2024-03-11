Positive first long-term efficacy and safety data for Bimzelx in PSO

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) on Friday announced the first presentations of Bimzelx (bimekizumab-bkzx) four-year efficacy and safety data in the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The data were presented at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, taking place March 8–12.

“We are proud to debut the Bimzelx four-year psoriasis data at the world’s largest dermatology meeting, showing that the majority of adult patients treated with Bimzelx achieved deep and durable clinical response through four years, with a consistent tolerability profile. These results, from the largest pool of Phase III data, closely follow the US launch, and reinforce our belief that Bimzelx has the potential to transform the lives of people with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis,” said Emmanuel Caeymaex, executive vice president, immunology solutions and head of US, at UCB.