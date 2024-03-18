Positive Jemperli data show potential for combos in more patients with endometrial cancer

UK pharma major GSK (LSE: GSK) updated on the development of its Jemperli (dostarlimab) at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2024 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer on March 16.
The company announced statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful overall survival (OS) results from Part 1 and progression-free survival (PFS) results from Part 2 of the RUBY/ENGOT-EN6/GOG3031/NSGO Phase III trial in adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.
GSK noted that the goal of the RUBY Phase III trial program is to evaluate which patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer could potentially benefit from treatment with Jemperli (dostarlimab) plus chemotherapy, with or without the addition of Zejula (niraparib) maintenance.
