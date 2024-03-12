Positive overall survival in Phase III trial of Adcetris in DLBCL

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) today announced further positive data for its recently acquired Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin).
A Phase III study of the antibody-drug conjugate Adcetris in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to lenalidomide and rituximab plus placebo. Positive outcomes were also observed in key secondary endpoints, including progression free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR).
Adcetris was developed by US biotech Seagen, and was one of the main attractions for Pfizer’s recent acquisition of the company, notching up sales of around $751 million in the last nine months of 2023 under Seagen’s stewardship. Also included in the buy was Padcev (enfortumab vedotin).
