Positive Phase IIb/III outcome for izokibep in psoriatic arthritis

US immunology specialist Acelyrin (Nasdaq: SLRN) came up with positive trial results for izokibep, which last year failed to meet a study endpoint for the treatment of moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).
Acelyrin, whose shares closed up 11% at $8.30 yesterday, said that its global Phase IIb/III clinical trial of izokibep in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) met the primary endpoint of ACR50 at week 16 with high statistical significance.
Results from the 160mg weekly (QW) and every other week (Q2W) arms showed improved magnitude of responses on higher hurdle endpoints such as ACR70, PASI100, and Minimal Disease Activity relative to the Phase II 80mg Q2W dose. This is notable given a higher baseline disease burden in the Phase 2b/3 trial population relative to the Phase II trial.
