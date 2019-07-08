Saturday 30 August 2025

Positive Phase III data for Pierre Fabre and Array BioPharma

Biotechnology
8 July 2019
pierre_fabre_large

France’s Pierre Fabre and USA-based development partner Array BioPharma (Nasdaq: ARRY) have announced positive interim analysis results from the Phase III BEACON CRC trial.

The study is evaluating a combination of encorafenib, a BRAF inhibitor, binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor, and Erbitux (cetuximab), an anti-EGFR antibody, in certain people with colorectal cancer (mCRC).

The triplet combination is being compared with Erbitux plus irinotecan-containing regimens, in the second or third-line setting.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Array of excitement at combo's comparison with Roche drug
6 February 2018
Biotechnology
Array surges on with compelling colon cancer results
22 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Array enters US market with Braftovi plus Mektovi in skin cancer
28 June 2018
Pharmaceutical
Pierre Fabre combination nears new EU approval
6 November 2019




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

ITF announces updated long-term data for Duvyzat in DMD
Pharmaceutical
ITF announces updated long-term data for Duvyzat in DMD
29 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Fosun Pharma buys rights for Accro's AC-201 in Greater China
29 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Santhera continues global rollout of Agamree with Indian deal
29 August 2025
Biotechnology
Outlook bleaker after latest Lytenava blow
29 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly takes action to stop UK Mounjaro stockpiling
29 August 2025
Biotechnology
Prothena provides mixed update on PRX012
29 August 2025
Biotechnology
FDA nod for Comirnaty 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine formulation
29 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Amylyx
A USA-based CNS-focussed biotech company.


More Features in Biotechnology

Outlook bleaker after latest Lytenava blow
29 August 2025
Prothena provides mixed update on PRX012
29 August 2025
FDA nod for Comirnaty 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine formulation
29 August 2025
Wugen secures $115 million to advance WU-CART-007
29 August 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze