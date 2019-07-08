Positive Phase III data for Pierre Fabre and Array BioPharma

France’s Pierre Fabre and USA-based development partner Array BioPharma (Nasdaq: ARRY) have announced positive interim analysis results from the Phase III BEACON CRC trial.

The study is evaluating a combination of encorafenib, a BRAF inhibitor, binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor, and Erbitux (cetuximab), an anti-EGFR antibody, in certain people with colorectal cancer (mCRC).

The triplet combination is being compared with Erbitux plus irinotecan-containing regimens, in the second or third-line setting.