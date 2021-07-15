Positive Phase III REACH3 results for Jakafi in GVHD

Positive data from the Phase III REACH3 study have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) demonstrating that treatment with Jakafi (ruxolitinib) resulted in significantly improved outcomes in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) compared to best available therapy (BAT), said US biotech Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY).

The study’s main findings, previously presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, were published along with new subgroup analyses showing favorable overall response rate (ORR) at Week 24 for ruxolitinib across all major subgroups, including baseline individual organ involvement.

The REACH3 trial is jointly sponsored by Incyte and Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), which has marketing rights to the drug outside of the USA under the trade name Jakavi.