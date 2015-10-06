Positive Phase III results with cobimetinib in combination with vemurafenib in melanoma

Share of US biotech firm Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) rose 4.24% to $6.15 in pre-market trading this morning, after the company released encouraging clinical trial results for its melanoma drug candidate.
Exelixis today announced positive overall survival (OS) results from coBRIM, the Phase III pivotal trial evaluating cobimetinib, a specific MEK inhibitor discovered by Exelixis, in combination with vemurafenib (Genentech’s Zelboraf) in previously untreated patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic melanoma carrying a BRAF V600 mutation.
Under development with Genentech
