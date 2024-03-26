Monday 29 September 2025

Positive results for Moderna’s next-gen COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
26 March 2024
moderna_lab_large

US mRNA specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) this morning announced that mRNA1283, its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, has successfully met the primary endpoints of its Phase III clinical trial, demonstrating a higher immune response against SARS-CoV-2 when compared to mRNA-1273.222 (Spikevax), Moderna's licensed COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are excited to announce our fourth infectious disease vaccine program with positive Phase III data, further validating our robust mRNA platform," said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna. "mRNA-1283 is a critical component of our combination vaccine against flu and COVID-19, mRNA-1083, and this milestone gives us confidence in our ability to bring this much needed vaccine to market."

Key study findings

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gloves come off as Moderna fights for pandemic revenues
26 August 2022
Biotechnology
Data show value of antibody therapies for some COVID patients
26 April 2024
Biotechnology
New Moderna jab findings and further evidence for booster
16 September 2021
Biotechnology
Moderna lifts lid on OpenAI artificial intelligence collab
8 May 2024


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze