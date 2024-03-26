Positive results for Moderna’s next-gen COVID-19 vaccine

US mRNA specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) this morning announced that mRNA1283, its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, has successfully met the primary endpoints of its Phase III clinical trial, demonstrating a higher immune response against SARS-CoV-2 when compared to mRNA-1273.222 (Spikevax), Moderna's licensed COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are excited to announce our fourth infectious disease vaccine program with positive Phase III data, further validating our robust mRNA platform," said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna. "mRNA-1283 is a critical component of our combination vaccine against flu and COVID-19, mRNA-1083, and this milestone gives us confidence in our ability to bring this much needed vaccine to market."
