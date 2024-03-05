Positive top-line results from the Phase II KARDIA-2 study with zilebesiran

The Phase II KARDIA-2 study of zilebesiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure) - the leading cause of cardiovascular disease worldwide - met its primary endpoint.

The Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) originated drug is being developed with Swiss pharm giant Roche (ROG: SIX), under a collaboration dating back to 2007. Last year Roche entered into a new collaboration to develop and commercialize zilebesiran in deal potentially worth up to $2.8 billion.

People with mild to moderate hypertension treated with zilebesiran added to a standard of care hypertension medication experienced a clinically and statistically significant reduction in systolic blood pressure at month three. Zilebesiran added to a standard of care demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile.