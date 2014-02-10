Thursday 20 November 2025

Positive two-year Ph III VISTA trial of Eylea in DME

Biotechnology
10 February 2014
US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) and partner Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) have released positive results from the Phase III VISTA-DME trial of Eylea (aflibercept) injection for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME).

Eylea, which was approved in the USA for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in November 2011 and for macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in September 2012, generated sales of $1.01 billion for Regeneron in the first nine months of 2103 and the company projected that, for the full year, revenues would come in at between $1.35 billion and $1.375 billion (The Pharma Letter November 6, 2013). Bayer has rights to the product outside the USA.

Eylea 2mg dosed monthly (2Q4) and Eylea 2mg dosed every two months (after five initial monthly injections, 2Q8) showed a sustained improvement from baseline in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at week 100, compared to laser photocoagulation. The 52-week results (primary analyses) from this study have been previously reported.

