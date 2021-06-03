Saturday 8 November 2025

Positive update on microbiome therapeutic NTCD-M3 from Destiny Pharma

Biotechnology
3 June 2021
Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST) yesterday announced positive progress with its lead clinical program, NTCD-M3, lifting the UK-based infectious disease specialist’s shares 2.4% to 150 pence.

NTCD-M3 is a novel microbiome therapeutic being developed to reduce the recurrence of C. difficile infections (CDI) in the gut. CDI is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the USA and current treatments lead to significant recurrence. In the USA, there are around 500,000 cases of CDI each year; many of these initial cases then recur leading to 29,000 deaths per year.

NTCD-M3 has the potential to become the leading treatment for CDI, as it appears to deliver clear advantages to both existing CDI treatment options and also to those currently in clinical development, the British biotech firm noted.

