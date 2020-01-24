Poxel names industry veteran as CSO

Late Thursday, French metabolic diseases biotech company Poxel (Euronext: POXEL) announced the appointment of pharma industry veteran David Moller as chief scientific officer (CSO).



Dr Moller will be responsible for leading scientific-related activities to support the advancement of the company, including scientific innovation and scientific communications at Poxel. He will be based in Boston, further expanding Poxel’s presence in the USA.

Dr Moller will join the executive management team and work closely with the R&D team in France, including Sébastien Bolze, who has been appointed to the newly-created position of chief operating officer, executive vice president, non-clinical and manufacturing operations. In this new role, Dr Bolze will oversee and coordinate R&D operations.

Previous executive positions at Sigilon, Lilly and Merck