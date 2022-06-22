Saturday 8 November 2025

Precision Bio shares soar on Novartis deal worth potential $1.5 billion

Biotechnology
22 June 2022
precision_bio_large

The stock markets took a liking to Precision BioSciences (Nasdaq: DTIL), a gene editing company developing ARCUS-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR-T and in vivo gene editing therapies, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

North Carolina-based Precision closed 10% higher on Tuesday and was up by a further double-digit percentage in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Markets were reacting to news that Precision has entered into an exclusive worldwide in vivo gene editing research and development collaboration and license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Precision BioSciences and Tiziana Life Sciences partner on foralumab
2 September 2021
Biotechnology
Novartis' five-year Kymriah data show durable remission in advanced B-cell ALL
13 June 2022
Biosimilars
Cell and gene could be the next frontier for 'Midas touch' Samsung Biologics
21 June 2022
Biotechnology
First tumor-agnostic nod for Tafinlar plus Mekinist in the USA
23 June 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze