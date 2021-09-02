Wednesday 19 November 2025

Precision BioSciences and Tiziana Life Sciences partner on foralumab

Biotechnology
2 September 2021
tiziana_large

Precision BioSciences (Nasdaq: DTIL) and UK biotech Tiziana Life Sciences (LSE: TILS) have entered an exclusive license agreement to explore Tiziana's foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (MAb), as an agent to induce tolerance of allogeneic CAR-T cells to potentially improve the clinical outcome of CAR-T cell therapy.

The news pushed Tiziana’s shares up 15.6% to 71.12 pence by early afternoon London trading, while Precision closed up 9% yesterday and gained a further 4.5% to $14.30 in pre-market activity today.

The Cluster of Differentiation (CD) 3 is a receptor on effector T cells and an anti-CD3 antibody, such as foralumab, has the potential to eliminate or tolerize patient effector T cells. Precision's manufacturing process, which uses ARCUS to knock out the TRAC gene and implements a CD3-depletion step, produces allogeneic CAR-T candidates that are >99.9% CD3-negative. Thus, an anti-CD3 antibody, such as foralumab, might be used to enable the CAR-T cells to expand, proliferate, and persist to maximize long term clinical benefits.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Tiziana to spin-off StemPrintER genomics-based business into new listed firm
22 May 2020
Biotechnology
Tiziana goes stratospheric on plans to develop a MAb for lung damage in COVID-19 patients
11 March 2020
Biotechnology
Precision Bio shares soar on Novartis deal worth potential $1.5 billion
22 June 2022
Biotechnology
Tiziana Life CMO Matthew Davis also becomes COO
13 June 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze