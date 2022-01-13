Prevnar 20 and Comirnaty combination touted by Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has expounded the virtues of delivering two of its vaccines at the same time in presenting data showing that doing so is safe and effective.
The US pharma giant announced positive top-line results from a Phase III study of Prevnar 20 (pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine) in 570 US adults aged 65 years or older when administered at the same time as the Comirnaty COVID-19 jab or when each one was given with placebo.
"... reducing the number of visits adults make to their doctor’s office or pharmacy for recommended immunization"Responses elicited by Prevnar 20 for all 20 serotypes were similar whether given with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or with placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze