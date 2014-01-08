Promedior appoints William Hodder as vice president of business development

US biotech company Promedior has announced that industry veteran William Hodder has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development.

Mr Hodder will be responsible for leading Promedior’s business development activities as its lead drug candidates targeting fibrosis continue to advance through clinical development for serious and life threatening fibrotic diseases, including myelofibrosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Suzanne Bruhn, president and chief executive of Promedior, said: “We are pleased to welcome William Hodder to Promedior’s senior management team. Mr Hodder’s strong experience in the biotechnology industry and specifically within the field of fibrotic diseases is a perfect fit for our needs as we continue to deepen and broaden the clinical data from our ongoing programs and consider partnerships for the next stage of our growth.”