Sunday 5 October 2025

Promore Pharma: On its way to final phase

Biotechnology
26 November 2018
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

It’s been a busy year for Promore Pharma (Nasdaq: PROMO), a Swedish developer of therapeutic peptides, which has made good progress in its two clinical assets, making the investment case more attractive to investors, noted Klas Palin, analyst at Sweden’s Redeye Equity Research.

The focus during 2018 has been on making the two clinical assets PXL01 and LL-37 ready to enter the next clinical development phase. During the autumn, the first goal was achieved, and the Phase IIb HEAL LL-37 trial started. However, the most important study is yet to be initiated, the Phase III clinical trial with PXL01, which he expects will begin early in 2019.

The HEAL LL-37 trial is up and running

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Promore Pharma running out of money fast
12 October 2023
Biotechnology
Promore Pharma looks to expand PXL01 indications
3 September 2018
Biotechnology
Promore ploughs on in drive to fund US trial of PXL01
2 January 2018




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ovid Therapeutics rises on $175 million placing and research update
Biotechnology
Ovid Therapeutics rises on $175 million placing and research update
4 October 2025
Generics
New ANDA prioritization pilot to support US generic drugs
4 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
DelveInsight sees Graves’ orbitopathy market poised for disruption as new drugs approach
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
Rocket Pharma pulls BLA for gene therapy RP-L102 in the USA
3 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Highlights of EMA management board October meeting
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
Cidara wins $339 million BARDA contract
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
OncoC4 closes nearly $50 million Series B financing
3 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Neuraxpharm
A specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Langenfeld, Germany, focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders.


More Features in Biotechnology

Ovid Therapeutics rises on $175 million placing and research update
4 October 2025
Rocket Pharma pulls BLA for gene therapy RP-L102 in the USA
3 October 2025
Cidara wins $339 million BARDA contract
3 October 2025
OncoC4 closes nearly $50 million Series B financing
3 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze