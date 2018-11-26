Promore Pharma: On its way to final phase

It’s been a busy year for Promore Pharma (Nasdaq: PROMO), a Swedish developer of therapeutic peptides, which has made good progress in its two clinical assets, making the investment case more attractive to investors, noted Klas Palin, analyst at Sweden’s Redeye Equity Research.

The focus during 2018 has been on making the two clinical assets PXL01 and LL-37 ready to enter the next clinical development phase. During the autumn, the first goal was achieved, and the Phase IIb HEAL LL-37 trial started. However, the most important study is yet to be initiated, the Phase III clinical trial with PXL01, which he expects will begin early in 2019.

The HEAL LL-37 trial is up and running