Propanc progresses metastatic cancer program

Australian oncology company Propanc Biopharma (OTC: PPCB) has advanced its Proenzymes Optimization Project 1 (POP1) joint research and drug discovery program towards producing commercial scale quantities of the two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen.

These two active pharmaceutical ingredients combine to form the company's lead product candidate, PRP. They are currently of animal origin.

"Our vision is to establish a new product class that provides a solution for the treatment and prevention of many recurring and spreading malignant tumors"