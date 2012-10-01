Proposal in relation to Actelion's Tracleer in New Zealand

New Zealand’s national pharmaceuticals funding agency PHARMAC is seeking feedback on a proposal in relation to bosentan (Tracleer) as a result of a provisional agreement with the local subsidiary of Actelion (SIX: ATLN), Europe’s largest biotechnology firm which developed and markets the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug.

In summary, this proposal – on which PHARMAC is seeking feedback - would extend the subsidy and delisting protection for the Tracleer brand of bosentan and adjust the rebate levels that apply. The proposal does not include any changes to the eligibility criteria for bosentan funding (it would still require application to the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Panel).

Details of the proposal