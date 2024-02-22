Prospects for datopotamab deruxtecan for non-squamous NSCLC

As sales for Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) HER2+-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) continue to skyrocket, the companies are poised for yet another anticipated ADC blockbuster with DS-1062, or datopotamab deruxtecan, according to GlobalData oncology an hematology analyst Israel Stern.
The Biologics License Application (BLA) indication is as a treatment for non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and has recently been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The ADC contains an anti-TROP2 monoclonal antibody (MAb) covalently linked to the topoisomerase I inhibitor cytotoxic payload. GlobalData estimates the drug could earn $3.12 billion by 2029.
