Protagonist Phase II data supports long-term efficacy of rusfertide in polycythemia vera

US biotech Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) saw its shares gain 17% to $39.64 on Friday, after it announced updated results from the ongoing Phase II study of rusfertide (PTG-300), an investigational new drug being evaluated for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV), a type of blood cancer.

These data were presented in an oral presentation on Friday day at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress.

“This data set cumulatively builds on previously-presented scientific evidence demonstrating rusfertide’s potential as the first-in-class, non-cytoreductive treatment option for polycythemia vera, a disease that currently has limited therapeutic options and a demonstrated significant unmet medical need,” said Dinesh Patel, president and chief executive of Protagonist.