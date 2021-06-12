Wednesday 19 November 2025

Protagonist Phase II data supports long-term efficacy of rusfertide in polycythemia vera

Biotechnology
12 June 2021
protagonist_therapeutics_large-1-

US biotech Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) saw its shares gain 17% to $39.64 on Friday, after it announced updated results from the ongoing Phase II study of rusfertide (PTG-300), an investigational new drug being evaluated for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV), a type of blood cancer.

These data were presented in an oral presentation on Friday day at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress.

“This data set cumulatively builds on previously-presented scientific evidence demonstrating rusfertide’s potential as the first-in-class, non-cytoreductive treatment option for polycythemia vera, a disease that currently has limited therapeutic options and a demonstrated significant unmet medical need,” said Dinesh Patel, president and chief executive of Protagonist.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Protagonist Therapeutics enters deal for rusfertide with Takeda
1 February 2024
Biotechnology
Protagonist Thera jumps on news of milestone payment
7 January 2020
Biotechnology
Protagonist blames placebo effect for UC drug failure
27 March 2018
Pharmaceutical
Novartis says Phase III trial of Jakavi shows disease improvement in patients with myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera
7 December 2015




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze