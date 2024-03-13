Monday 29 September 2025

ProteoNic and Ginkgo Bioworks team up

Biotechnology
13 March 2024
ginkgo-bioworks-large-1

Privately-held Dutch firm ProteoNic has announced a strategic alliance with US biotech Ginkgo Bioworks.

ProteoNic Biosciences is a provider of premium vector technology and services for the production of biologics, while Ginkgo Bioworks is a cell programming and biosecurity platform company.

The deal will grant Ginkgo Bioworks’ customers access to ProteoNic's vector technology in the field of protein production, as well as to novel viral vector technology for cell and gene therapy applications.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ginkgo buys cell therapy assets to broaden technology suite
2 April 2024
Biotechnology
Ginkgo Bioworks enters collaboration with Pfizer
27 September 2023
Biotechnology
Ginkgo and Boehringer team up in deal worth up to $406 million
10 May 2023
Biotechnology
Ginkgo Bioworks inks deal on biologic manufacturing with Merck
8 August 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze