ProteoNic and Ginkgo Bioworks team up

Privately-held Dutch firm ProteoNic has announced a strategic alliance with US biotech Ginkgo Bioworks.
ProteoNic Biosciences is a provider of premium vector technology and services for the production of biologics, while Ginkgo Bioworks is a cell programming and biosecurity platform company.
The deal will grant Ginkgo Bioworks’ customers access to ProteoNic's vector technology in the field of protein production, as well as to novel viral vector technology for cell and gene therapy applications.
