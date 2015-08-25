UPDATE: PTAB denies both IPRs of Acorda’s Ampyra patents

US biotech firm Acorda Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ACOR) yesterday announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Patent Trials and Appeal Board (PTAB) will not institute the inter partes review (IPR) of US Patent Nos 8,663,685 and 8,007,826, relating to the company’s Ampyra (dalfampridine).
The USPTO declined to review petitions brought by hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass, and the news sent Acorda’s shares rocketing 15.4% to $33.42 in morning trading today, having risen as much as 31% to $38.00. The decision to reject the petition cannot be appealed.
The '685 and '826 patents are two of five Orange Book-listed patents that apply to Ampyra extended release tablets, a novel treatment for multiple sclerosis developed by Acorda. Ampyra is a standard of care for improving walking in MS. The '685 and '826 patents are set to expire in 2025 and 2027, respectively, said Acorda.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze