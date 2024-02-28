Monday 29 September 2025

PulseSight Therapeutics launches to advance non-viral gene therapies

28 February 2024
France-based ophthalmology biotech PulseSight Therapeutics launches today with seed finance from Pureos Bioventures and ND Capital.

The company says it is poised to clinically validate its highly innovative delivery platform by advancing two first-in-class late-stage preclinical drugs for wet and dry age-related macular diseases (AMD) including geographic atrophy (GA), major diseases of the elderly leading to blindness.

PulseSight’s proprietary non-viral gene therapy ocular platform uses an electro-transfection system to deliver DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle to treat major eye diseases. The technology has already been validated in a first Phase I/II clinical study, demonstrating a good safety profile of both the plasmid and the delivery system, as well as a long-lasting clinical benefit up to eight months (in patients with chronic noninfectious uveitis).

