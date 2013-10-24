Qiagen signs deal with Clovis Oncology to co-develop diagnostic test

Netherlands company Qiagen (Nasdaq: QGEN) has announced a partnership with Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) to co-develop and co-commercialize a companion diagnostic test to guide the use of CO-1686.

The Clovis drug candidate will initially target an unmet clinical need in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) driven non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for whom current EGFR-inhibiting drugs no longer control disease.

Test will build on current diagnostic use