Wednesday 19 November 2025

Quell Therapeutics raises $156 million in oversubscribed Series B financing

Biotechnology
29 November 2021
quell_big

London, UK-based cell therapy specialist Quell Therapeutics today announced it has raised $156 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing, adding to the extended Series A financing led by its existing investors Syncona, which has committed an additional $34.7 million and UCL Technology Fund (UCLTF), which has committed an additional $1 million; bringing the total Series A financing to around $84 million as of February this year.

Proceeds from the latest financing will be used to:

  • Fund the LIBERATE Phase I/II clinical trial of QEL-001, a first-in-class antigen-specific multi-modular CAR-Treg cell therapy candidate designed to prevent organ rejection in liver transplant patients by inducing durable immune tolerance and eliminating the need for lifelong immunosuppression. QEL-001 is on-track to become the first multi-modular engineered CAR-Treg cell therapy in clinical development, with patient recruitment expected to begin before the end of the year.
  • Advance Quell’s pipeline in core therapeutic areas of transplantation, neuroinflammatory diseases and autoimmune diseases
  • Accelerate the development of Quell’s autologous multi-modular engineered Treg platform, and further develop an allogeneic CAR-Treg platform.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AstraZeneca and Quell's Treg cell therapies deal in diabetes and IBD worth up to $2 billion
9 June 2023
Biotechnology
Quell Therapeutics expands Series A financing to $84 million
11 February 2021
Biotechnology
Quell picks Sheffield University for pioneering cell therapy research
26 October 2020
Biotechnology
New CAR-Treg cell collab for Quell Therapeutics
8 April 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Arrowhead’s Redemplo in FCS
19 November 2025
Generics
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze