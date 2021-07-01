Saturday 8 November 2025

Quick approval for Rylaze should help address drug shortages

Biotechnology
1 July 2021
jazz-pharmaceuticals-large

Ireland-headquartered firm Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) has won US Food and Drug Administration approval for Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi-rywn), in combination with chemo, for certain rare forms of blood cancer.

The approval covers use of the therapy as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL).

The only product of its type to maintain a clinically meaningful level of asparaginase activity throughout the entire duration of treatment, Rylaze is for adults and children over the age of one month.

