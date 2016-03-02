Rainbow Coral gets new funding, readies aggressive expansion plan

Rainbow Coral Corp (OTCQB: RBCC) has received key new financing which will help propel the company’s aggressive growth plans in battling opioid and alcohol addiction, personalized medicine and 3D bioprinting.
“We’re ready to take a major step forward thanks to this important new funding,” said RBCC chief executive Kimberly Palmer, adding: “Events are moving quickly in Congress on the addiction front and we’ll now have the resources to respond with drug protocols and treatment options that can be an important part of the solution. We also can now pursue the opening of low-cost, inclusive opioid and alcohol treatment centers. Finally, we can continue to make advancements in 3D bioprinting, a field with tremendous promise. This is a big event and bodes well for our valued shareholders.”
RBCC stands poised to take advantage of several key trends in each of its primary areas of business.
