Wednesday 19 November 2025

Reata Pharma gets CRL from FDA for bardoxolone

Biotechnology
26 February 2022
reata_large

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, said the drug’s developer, Reata Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RETA), whose shares fell 3.7% to $25.16 in after-hours trading.

In December 2021, the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee came up with a negative opinion following its meeting on bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome.

The CRL indicates that the FDA cannot approve the NDA in its present form. Based on its review, the FDA concluded that it does not believe the submitted data demonstrates that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with Alport syndrome and reducing the risk of progression to kidney failure and has requested additional data to support the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone. The agency’s conclusion was based on efficacy and safety concerns primarily set forth in the FDA’s briefing book and discussed at the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee meeting held on December 8, 2021.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Reata to re-file bardoxolone with FDA following positive Ph III data
12 November 2019
Biotechnology
Another FDA setback for Reata's omaveloxolone program in FA
26 November 2020
Biotechnology
Reata Pharma buys back rights from AbbVie for Nrf2 activators
11 October 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze