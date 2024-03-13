ReciBioPharm partners with GeneVentiv on first AAV-based gene therapy for hemophilia

Sweden-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Recipharm says that its ReciBioPharm unit has entered a collaboration agreement with GeneVentiv Therapeutics, a pre-clinical US gene therapy company.

The objective of the accord is to advance development of an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based universal gene therapy for hemophilia, and the first to treat hemophilia patients with inhibitors.

The ReciBioPharm and GeneVentiv partnership will help address the currently unmet need for AAV-based gene therapies for hemophilia patients with inhibitors.