ReCode Therapeutics raises oversubscribed Series B financing of $80 million

US genetic medicines company ReCode Therapeutics has announced the closing of an oversubscribed $80 million Series B financing round.
The round was co-led by US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Pfizer Ventures and EcoR1 Capital. New investors include Sanofi Ventures, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management, Superstring Capital and NS Investment.
This adds to the $80 million that ReCode raised in March 2020 from existing investors that included OrbiMed, Vida Ventures, MPM Capital, Colt Ventures, Hunt Technology Ventures, and Osage University Partners (OUP).
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
