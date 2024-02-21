Monday 29 September 2025

Reduced Tecvayli dosing approved by FDA

Biotechnology
21 February 2024


The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) for a reduced dosing frequency of 1.5mg/kg every two weeks in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) patients who have achieved and maintained a complete response or better for a minimum of six months.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) initially won approval for the product in October 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory drug, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

Tecvayli, which is administered subcutaneously, was the first bispecific antibody targeting B-cell maturation antigen on multiple myeloma cells and CD3 on T-cells to activate an immune response.

