Regeneron acquires rights to two ophthalmology programs from Sanofi

US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) has expanded its ophthalmology portfolio by acquiring full exclusive rights to two families of novel antibodies invented at Regeneron and previously included in the company’s antibody collaboration with French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).
Regeneron acquired full rights to antibodies targeting the PDGF (platelet derived growth factor) family of receptors and ligands in ophthalmology and all other indications and to antibodies targeting the ANG2 (angiopoietin2) receptor and ligand in ophthalmology. Antibodies to PDGF and ANG2 are currently in preclinical development for use in ophthalmology.
With respect to PDGF antibodies, Regeneron will pay Sanofi $10 million upfront, up to $40 million in development milestone payments, and royalties on sales. With respect to ANG2 antibodies in ophthalmology, Regeneron will pay Sanofi $10 million upfront, a potential $5 million development milestone payment and royalties on sales.
