Regenxbio partners with Neurimmune to develop novel gene therapies

Maryland, USA-based gene therapy specialist Regenxbio (Nasdaq: RGNX) has signed a deal with Swiss immunotherapy firm Neurimmune to develop novel AAV gene therapies.

Under the terms of the deal, the firms will jointly develop and commercialize novel therapies using AAV vectors to deliver human antibodies, starting with chronic neurodegenerative diseases associated with the protein tau (tauopathies).

After a number of trial failures testing the dominant “amyloid hypothesis” in Alzheimer’s disease, there has been renewed interest in alternative clinical approaches, and the tau protein model is the leading alternative.