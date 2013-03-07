Regulatory updates on GSK's albiglutide, Roche's hep C test, Activartis AV0113

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE: GSK) says it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application for albiglutide, with the proprietary name Eperzan, to the European Medicines Agency. Albiglutide is an investigational once-weekly treatment for adult patients with type 2 diabetes which is not yet approved anywhere in the world. A filing with the US Food and Drug Administration was made earlier this year (The Pharma Letter January 15).
Albiglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is an investigational biological product for the treatment of type 2 diabetes designed for once-weekly subcutaneous dosing. GLP-1 is a peptide that is normally secreted from the gastrointestinal tract during a meal which in turn helps release insulin to control blood sugar elevations after eating. In people with type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 secretion in response to a meal is reduced or absent. GLP-1 is rapidly degraded while albiglutide has been developed to have a longer duration of action by being comprised of two copies of modified human GLP-1 fused in series to human albumin.
FDA approves new Roche test to evaluate response to hepatitis C therapy
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze