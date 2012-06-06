Reimbursement outlook for DMT Alzheimer's therapies in Europe

Emerging potentially disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) for Alzheimer’s disease will likely be reimbursed by national health care systems, according to payers in the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) interviewed by advisory firm Decision Resources. However, these agents will need to demonstrate superior efficacy over current therapies in addition to showing favorable safety data in order to secure a favorable reimbursement price.

For emerging therapies, the increasingly localized nature of health care funding and decision making in most EU5 countries - France is a notable exception - creates an additional market access hurdle beyond national formulary inclusion negotiations. Payers indicate that outcomes data are critical to obtain optimal pricing and reimbursement, and payers and surveyed neurologists alike indicate that negotiating patient-access schemes at the regional level will be a key market access lever.

Exhaustive regional negotiations