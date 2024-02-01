Monday 29 September 2025

Remix Therapeutics promotes Dominic Reynolds to CSO post

1 February 2024
US clinical-stage biotech Remix Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Dominic Reynolds, as its chief scientific officer (CSO).

Dr Reynolds has been with Remix since its inception in 2019 and has been promoted from his previous role as senior vice president, head of drug discovery, where he led the design and synthesis of compounds to reformat RNA.

As part of this planned leadership transition, former CSO Zaven Kaprielian will join Remix’s scientific advisory board, where he will continue to advise on Remix’s evolving science and pipeline.

