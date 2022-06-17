Renibus set for Phase III trial based on lead candidate's results

Cardio-renal diseases specialist Renibus Therapeutics has announced positive interim data from its lead clinical candidate, RBT-1, from its randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II trial.

The novel stannous protoporphyrin and iron sucrose fixed-combination agent induces upregulation of biomarkers of cytoprotective preconditioning, primarily from the Nrf2 pathway, to prevent post-operative complications following cardiothoracic surgery.

"Potential to improve patient outcomes and address a critical unmet patient need"RBT-1 met its primary endpoint of increasing the expression of biomarkers of cytoprotective preconditioning in a pre-specified interim analysis. It also demonstrated statistical significance in multiple, pre-specified clinically relevant measures.