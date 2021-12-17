Report predicts $50 billion+ in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines sales, Humira remaining top-seller outside virus and more for 2022

A report has looked forward to next year in pharma with a series of predictions.

The Evaluate Vantage 2022 Preview looks at what to expect in the industry relating to COVID-19, drug sales, investment and other activities.

In relation to COVID-19, it is predicted that vaccines will bring in at least $50 billion in combined revenue for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) over the year.