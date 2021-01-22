Saturday 8 November 2025

Retifanlimab accepted for priority review in SCAC by FDA

Biotechnology
22 January 2021
incytebig

Shares of US biotech firm Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) edged up 1.5% to $95.34 pre-market, after the company said late yesterday that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for Priority Review its Biologics License Application (BLA) for retifanlimab (previously known as MGA012), an intravenous PD-1 inhibitor, as a potential treatment for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC) who have progressed on, or who are intolerant of, platinum-based chemotherapy.

The BLA submission is based on data from the Phase II POD1UM-202 trial evaluating retifanlimab in previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic SCAC who have progressed on, or are intolerant of, standard platinum-based chemotherapy. The trial enrolled 94 patients, including several with well-controlled human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

The study, which was recently presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, resulted in an objective response rate (ORR) of 14% for retifanlimab monotherapy as determined by independent central review (ICR) using RECIST v1.1. Responses were observed regardless of PD-L1 status, presence of liver metastases, age or HIV+ status and were durable (median 9.5 months). Treatment-related adverse events ≥Grade 3 occurred in 11.7% of patients. Immune-related adverse events ≥Grade 3 occurred in 6.4% of patients. The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 20%) were fatigue and diarrhea.

