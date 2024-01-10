Monday 29 September 2025

Retired AbbVie CMO Rob Scott pops up at Abionyx

10 January 2024
Rob Scott has been appointed chief medical officer (CMO) of Abionyx Pharma (Euronext: ABNX), a French biotech focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only recombinant apoA-I.

Dr Scott brings extensive clinical development and regulatory experience to the company, having held senior leadership positions in global pharma and emerging biotech for more than 30 years.

"A time of great momentum with the company's latest outstanding Phase IIa results in sepsis"Most recently, Dr Scott retired as CMO at US drug major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), where he had responsibility for around 40 new molecular entities, 4,000 people and a budget of around $3 billion.

